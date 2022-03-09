SpaceX launches next batch of Starlink satellites
Submit on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 20:37
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 48 Starlink satellites (Starlink 4-10); Date: 9 March 2022, 1345 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA.
