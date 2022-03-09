Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX launches next batch of Starlink satellites

Submit on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 20:37

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 48 Starlink satellites (Starlink 4-10); Date: 9 March 2022, 1345 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA.

Related posts:
GLONASS launch set for March
Update: Proton M with Telstar 14R on board lifts off
ATV Albert Einstein is installed on its Ariane 5 launcher
Launch date set for Epsilon-2/ERG

Related posts:

  1. Contrasting reports regarding Soyuz TMA-20 launch delay
  2. Virgin Orbit announces partnership with ANA Holdings
  3. Second Ariane 5 launch of 2019 successful
  4. Assembly of next Vega launcher completed

This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at 8:37 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»