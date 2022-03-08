Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

David Wajsgras to become Intelsat CEO

Submit on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 20:21

Intelsat has tapped David Wajsgras as its next chief executive officer (CEO). Effective April 4, Wajsgras succeeds Stephen Spengler, who announced his planned retirement in October 2021.

