United Launch Alliance USSF-12 mission delayed
Submit on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 20:37
The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket carrying the USSF-12 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) has been delayed due to a customer request.
