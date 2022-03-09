Submit on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 20:37

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket carrying the USSF-12 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) has been delayed due to a customer request.

