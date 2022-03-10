Satellogic to launch 5 new satellites onboard SpaceX Transporter-4 mission
Submit on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 20:52
Satellogic Inc. announced it has shipped five satellites to be launched in early Q2 from Cape Canaveral. The launch will be part of SpaceX’s Transporter-4 mission onboard a Falcon 9 rocket under SpaceX’s rideshare programme.
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 8:52 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.