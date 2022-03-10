Satellite News

Satellogic to launch 5 new satellites onboard SpaceX Transporter-4 mission

Satellogic Inc. announced it has shipped five satellites to be launched in early Q2 from Cape Canaveral. The launch will be part of SpaceX’s Transporter-4 mission onboard a Falcon 9 rocket under SpaceX’s rideshare programme.

