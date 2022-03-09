Submit on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 20:37

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. reports that its next-generation solar cell technology is transitioning into qualification. The cell is the next product from SolAero’s patented Inverted MetaMorphic (IMM) solar cell technology, dubbed IMM-ss, that is expected to exhibit a conversion efficiency of ~33.3% in volume production. IMM-ss is the fourth generation IMM product created by SolAero Technologies Inc. (SolAero), a space solar power company acquired by Rocket Lab in January 2022.

