Maxar delays launch of next-generation imagery satellites
Maxar Technologies announced another delay to the launch of its next-generation imagery satellites. “We have decided to delay the launch from the fourth quarter of 2021 into next year,” Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky was quoted as saying.
