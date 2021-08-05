Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Maxar delays launch of next-generation imagery satellites

Submit on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 22:18

Maxar Technologies announced another delay to the launch of its next-generation imagery satellites. “We have decided to delay the launch from the fourth quarter of 2021 into next year,” Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky was quoted as saying.

Related posts:

  1. GS Yuasa Li-ion battery cells selected to power International Space Station
  2. Yamal-402 completes third of four orbit-raising burns
  3. Airbus wins two ESA studies for Mars Sample Return mission
  4. Astrobotic selects Dynetics as propulsion provider for lunar lander

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 10:18 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«