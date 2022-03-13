Norwegian Defence Research Establishment awards launch contract to Exolaunch
Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), the prime institution responsible for defence-related research in Norway, has awarded a contract to Exolaunch to launch its ARCSAT satellite aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9.
