Norwegian Defence Research Establishment awards launch contract to Exolaunch

Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), the prime institution responsible for defence-related research in Norway, has awarded a contract to Exolaunch to launch its ARCSAT satellite aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

