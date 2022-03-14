Astra announces multi-launch contract and first launch with Spaceflight
Submit on Monday, March 14th, 2022 21:46
Astra Space, Inc. and Spaceflight Inc. announced a multi-launch contract. The first launch under this contract was planned for 14 March 2022 but has been delayed to 15 March owing to bad weather. This agreement provides Spaceflight with launch opportunities using Astra’s launch services through 2025.
