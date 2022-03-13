CO2M passes Preliminary Design Review
The CO2M mission, a key mission in the European Earth observation programme Copernicus, has successfully completed its satellite Preliminary Design Review (PDR). This milestones confirms that the preliminary design of the CO2M satellites is in line with the customers’ requirements and the mission can proceed to the C/D development phase.
