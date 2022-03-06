Sidus Space announces strategic partnership With Aitech Systems
Sidus Space, Inc., a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection announced a strategic partnership with Aitech Systems to support the LizzieSat Constellation.
