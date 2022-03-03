Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Airbus Ventures invests in CesiumAstro

Submit on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 20:41

Airbus Ventures announced its investment in CesiumAstro Inc., a developer of advanced aerospace communication systems, which today publicised its US$60 million oversubscribed Series B funding round, co-led by Airbus Ventures and Forever Ventures, with strategic participation from L3Harris Technologies. Returning investors include Kleiner Perkins, Lavrock Ventures, Franklin Templeton Blackhorse Fund, and HEICO .

Related posts:

  1. Gilat Satcom goes cable
  2. Orbcomm acquires the SENS asset tracking operation
  3. Telesat results Q2 2016
  4. Eutelsat concludes agreement with SpeedCast to sell stake in Wins

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at 8:41 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«