Airbus Ventures invests in CesiumAstro
Submit on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 20:41
Airbus Ventures announced its investment in CesiumAstro Inc., a developer of advanced aerospace communication systems, which today publicised its US$60 million oversubscribed Series B funding round, co-led by Airbus Ventures and Forever Ventures, with strategic participation from L3Harris Technologies. Returning investors include Kleiner Perkins, Lavrock Ventures, Franklin Templeton Blackhorse Fund, and HEICO .
