China launches seven satellites
Submit on Sunday, March 6th, 2022 20:22
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C; Payload: seven smallsats; Date: 5 March 2022, 0601 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellites were deployed into approx. 480 km × 500 km × 63.45 degrees orbits.
