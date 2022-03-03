47 more Starlink satellites in orbit
Submit on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 20:41
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 47 Starlink satellites; Date: 3 March 2022, 1425 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The spacecraft were deployed into a near circular orbit at an altitude of almost 320 kilometers.
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at 8:41 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.