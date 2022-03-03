Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

47 more Starlink satellites in orbit

Submit on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 20:41

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 47 Starlink satellites; Date: 3 March 2022, 1425 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The spacecraft were deployed into a near circular orbit at an altitude of almost 320 kilometers.

Related posts:

  1. Soyuz-STB to launch ESA’s Gaia
  2. Faulty software suspected in Epsilon-1 launch delay
  3. LADEE with reaction wheel problem after successful launch
  4. Soyuz-U, Progress MS-03 cleared for roll-out to launch pad

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at 8:41 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»