OneWeb suspends Baikonur launches, ends science co-operation in space
Submit on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 20:41
OneWeb said was suspending all launches from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Moscow’s space agency demanded guarantees that its technology would not be used for military purposes. In related news, Russia said it will no longer provide Western companies with rocket engines.
