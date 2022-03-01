Submit on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 20:28

Lockheed Martin is looking for North East businesses and skills organisations to support its plans to develop a bold new future for the UK’s space sector. Senior executives from the company are in Newcastle today to explore options for its space business, which could potentially include manufacturing as well as research and development based in the North East.

