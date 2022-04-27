Russia may integrate comsats with China’s constellation
Russia will co-operate with China in satellite surveillance and communications constellations as is now the case with navigational systems, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying.
