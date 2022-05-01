NanoAvionics to provide 12U bus to NASA
Submit on Sunday, May 1st, 2022 23:12
NanoAvionics has been selected to build a 12U nanosatellite bus for an in-orbit demonstration of NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System (ACS3). This a result of a contract between NASA Ames Research Center and AST for a 12U bus to carry NASA’s payload into low Earth orbit (LEO) including an approximately 74 square meter composite boom and solar sail system.
