Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A ‘mixed up’ sunspot just fired off a huge solar flare

Submit on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 16:16

Scientists are keeping an eye on a sunspot that fired off an X-class flare while “having an identity crisis,” according to SpaceWeather.com.

Related posts:
Comtech Receives Order From DirecTV
Five of the Best Reality Television Shows on Satellite TV
Earth’s core is a billion years old
Here’s a first look at Disney Cruise Line’s upcoming ‘Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge’

Related posts:

  1. Little to Deter TV Lovers From the Perks of High Definition
  2. Everything Needed To Know About Satellite TV
  3. SpaceX targeting Wednesday for Starship SN9 test flight
  4. US Mint marks 35 years since Challenger with ‘Teacher in Space’ coin

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 at 4:16 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»