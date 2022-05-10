A ‘mixed up’ sunspot just fired off a huge solar flare
Tuesday, May 10th, 2022
Scientists are keeping an eye on a sunspot that fired off an X-class flare while “having an identity crisis,” according to SpaceWeather.com.
