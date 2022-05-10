Submit on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 16:21

A statue of the first American woman to fly into space will soon stand near where the first lunar landing spacecraft were built, just as NASA works toward landing the first woman on the moon.

Related posts:

Comtech Receives Order From DirecTV

Five of the Best Reality Television Shows on Satellite TV

Earth’s core is a billion years old

Here’s a first look at Disney Cruise Line’s upcoming ‘Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge’