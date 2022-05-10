Statue of Sally Ride, first American woman in space, to be unveiled at Cradle of Aviation
A statue of the first American woman to fly into space will soon stand near where the first lunar landing spacecraft were built, just as NASA works toward landing the first woman on the moon.
