See Venus and Saturn snuggle in the sky Sunday (Jan. 22)
Submit on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 00:11
Venus and Saturn will be in conjunction on Sunday (Jan. 22), appearing close enough together in the sky to both be seen through a telescope. The close pairing will also be visible to the naked-eye.
