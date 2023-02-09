Satellite News

Knott’s Berry Farm celebrates Snoopy and NASA in ‘To the Moon’ exhibit

Thursday, February 9th, 2023

Where does a world-famous beagle go after a touchdown from the moon? To a theme park, of course. Snoopy has landed at Knott’s Berry Farm, in an exhibit about the character and the space agency.

