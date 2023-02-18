Rare red auroras explode over America’s and Europe’s north, and more are on their way
Saturday, February 18th, 2023 05:11
A stream of solar plasma arrived at Earth last night, triggering rare red aurora displays across Canada, northern U.S. and Europe. And more is on its way.
