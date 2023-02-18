Russian Progress cargo ship undocks from space station despite coolant leak
Submit on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 22:12
A robotic Russian cargo ship stricken by a coolant leak undocked from the International Space Station late Friday (Feb.17) while cosmonauts snapped photos of it looking for signs of damage.
This entry was posted on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.