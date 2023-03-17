Watch a small asteroid fly by Earth closer than the moon tonight in this free livestream
The near-Earth asteroid 2023 EY will pass within 149,000 miles (239,800 kilometers) of Earth tonight (March 16), and you can watch it live thanks to a free telescope livestream.
