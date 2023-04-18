Satellite News

Merging galaxies shine with the light of a trillion suns in gorgeous James Webb Space Telescope photo

Tuesday, April 18th, 2023

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured an amazing photo of Arp 220, a collective name for two spiral galaxies that started merging 700 million years ago.

