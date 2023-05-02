I watched the moon ‘take a bite of the sun’ in a rare hybrid solar eclipse last week. Here’s what I saw from Australia.
Submit on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 00:11
From my viewpoint in the Exmouth Gulf of Western Australia, the solar eclipse’s totality brought a colossal corona and a dramatic drifting diamond ring.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.