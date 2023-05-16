Stratolaunch’s huge Roc plane drops hypersonic test vehicle for 1st time (video)
Stratolaunch’s giant Roc airplane dropped a prototype of the company’s Talon hypersonic vehicle in mid-air for the first time during a test flight on Saturday (May 13).
