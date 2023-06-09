Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

See Mars like never before in this amazing new photo from a 20-year-old probe

A new mosaic image released to celebrate 20 years of the Mars Express spacecraft shows the Red Planet as never seen before, revealing a multitude of features across its worn and scarred surface.

