Chinese astronauts install radiation-exposure experiment outside Tiangong space station (video)
Submit on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 17:11
The newly placed Tiangong gear will help researchers study the impact of cosmic radiation and microgravity on plants and animals and the origin and evolution of life.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.