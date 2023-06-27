Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Space tourism companies might learn a lesson from the Titan sub disaster. But are they ready to listen?

Submit on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 00:11

The tragedy of the Titan submersible might usher in a sea change in the tolerance of unclear hazard mitigation practices in space tourism companies.

Related posts:

  1. Installation of Satellite Dish
  2. What Is Right for You? Sky Vs BT
  3. 7-year eclipse reveals ‘exceptionally rare’ binary system with 1000-year orbit
  4. Q&A with Tim Dodd: ‘Everyday Astronaut’ discusses future moon trip with SpaceX

This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy