Alien’s-eye view of the Milky Way: Our galaxy is unusual but not unique
Submit on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 17:11
Astronomers have now deduced what alien scientists might see when they gaze at the Milky Way from afar. Our home galaxy is unusual but not unique, at least when it comes to chemistry.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.