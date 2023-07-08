Heat shield installed for Artemis 2 moon mission (photo)
Technicians at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center have attached the heat shield to the Artemis 2 Orion spacecraft, which will send astronauts around the moon for the first time in over fifty years.
