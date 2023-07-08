Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Heat shield installed for Artemis 2 moon mission (photo)

Submit on Saturday, July 8th, 2023 02:11

Technicians at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center have attached the heat shield to the Artemis 2 Orion spacecraft, which will send astronauts around the moon for the first time in over fifty years.

Related posts:

  1. Over $200 off the Celestron Ambassador 80AZ Brass Telescope for Black Friday
  2. Newfound ‘Kraken merger’ may have been the biggest collision in Milky Way’s history
  3. NASA’s IBEX spacecraft not responding to commands after computer glitch during 15-year mission to study interstellar border
  4. Don’t miss Venus and Jupiter shine super close in the night sky. They won’t be closer until 2032!

This entry was posted on Saturday, July 8th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy