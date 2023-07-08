Morphing NASA robot could someday walk, fly and drive over alien planets (video)
A team from Caltech and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has designed something that goes way beyond your typical rover, and may be the next step in robotic planetary exploration.
