See the world’s largest telescope come together beneath the Milky Way (video)

Submit on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 20:11

The Extremely Large Telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert is halfway complete and already making astronomers excited for the view of the cosmos the telescope will provide.

