Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope makes 1st detection of diamond-like carbon dust in the universe’s earliest stars

Submit on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 01:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has observed carbon dust in distant and early galaxies in a discovery that could challenge theories regarding the formation of cosmic dust in the infant universe.

Related posts:

  1. Dish Network Channels and Working Women!
  2. Perseverance rover snaps gorgeous HD panorama of Mars landing site
  3. Something spooky is happening at the edge of the solar system
  4. Axiom crews to use custom Fisher space pens on private missions

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy