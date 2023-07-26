Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Ancient star that crashed hot young star party could solve solar system mystery

Submit on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 20:12

The serendipitous discovery of an ancient star crashing through a gathering of young, hot stars could help explain the mysterious abundance of isotopes that existed in the early solar system.

Related posts:

  1. Arianespace Delays Ariane 5 Launch
  2. Date and Time of Solstices and Equinoxes 2001 to 2050
  3. Enjoy the Single Life With Movies About Bad Romance on Satellite TV
  4. Brace yourself for Clone Force 99’s return with ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy