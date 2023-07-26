Ancient star that crashed hot young star party could solve solar system mystery
Submit on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 20:12
The serendipitous discovery of an ancient star crashing through a gathering of young, hot stars could help explain the mysterious abundance of isotopes that existed in the early solar system.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.