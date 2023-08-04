Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

New book ‘Stargazing: Contemplating the Cosmos to Find Inner Peace’ teaches meditation to bring stargazing down to Earth

Submit on Friday, August 4th, 2023 01:11

Swapna Krishna, author of the new book “Stargazing: Contemplating the Cosmos to Find Inner Peace,” writes a guide to getting the most out of the night sky wherever you are.

Related posts:

  1. Starsys To Provide Ground Link Antenna Pointing System for GeoEye-1 Program
  2. Should I Get Satellite TV? Read This Before You Answer
  3. The Role of Charity Institutions To Cable TV Providers
  4. China’s Shenzhou 15 astronauts take their 1st spacewalk outside Tiangong space station (video)

This entry was posted on Friday, August 4th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy