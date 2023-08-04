New book ‘Stargazing: Contemplating the Cosmos to Find Inner Peace’ teaches meditation to bring stargazing down to Earth
Swapna Krishna, author of the new book “Stargazing: Contemplating the Cosmos to Find Inner Peace,” writes a guide to getting the most out of the night sky wherever you are.
