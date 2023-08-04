Queen’s Brian May talks to Space.com about his role in NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission and new book on asteroid Bennu (video)
Legendary guitarist Brian May talks to Space.com about his collaboration with NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission and a new book about asteroid Bennu written with the mission’s science lead Dante Lauretta.
