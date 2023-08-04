Watch a cargo spacecraft dock with the International Space Station early on Aug. 4
Submit on Friday, August 4th, 2023 01:11
The Cygnus cargo spacecraft SS Laurel Clark will dock at the International Space Station on Friday, Aug. 4, after a two-day flight. Watch it live here courtesy of NASA TV.
