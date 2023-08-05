A Jupiter-size exoplanet formed around a tiny star. Astronomers aren’t sure how
Astronomers are surprised by a metal-rich, massive planet orbiting a tiny star because gas giants aren’t supposed to be able to form around such diminutive red dwarf stars.
