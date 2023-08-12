Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Supermassive black holes may solve mystery of our universe’s gravitational-wave ‘hum’

Submit on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 17:11

NANOGrav made the first detection of low-frequency gravitational waves this year. Now, the hunt is on to find the source of these ripples in space — and supermassive black holes are lead suspects.

Related posts:

  1. Who Has The Best Dish Deal, Offering HD and 3D Programs?
  2. Axiom Space names first private crew to launch to space station
  3. Advanced AI discovers a treasure trove of gravitational lenses
  4. ‘Look what I found!’ SpaceX urges finders to report debris from Starship test flight

This entry was posted on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy