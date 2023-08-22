India’s Chandrayaan-3 images far side of the moon ahead of Aug. 23 landing try (photos)
India’s Chandrayaan-3 probe has photographed the far side of the moon, testing out landing optics that will be put to use during an Aug. 23 touchdown try.
