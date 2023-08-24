India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon rover Pragyan rolls onto the lunar surface for 1st time
Submit on Thursday, August 24th, 2023 22:11
India’s Pragyan rover rolled out of the nation’s Chandrayaan-3 moon lander less than a day after the triumphant landing, commencing its two-week exploration mission.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 24th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.