NASA’s New Horizons mission faces an uncertain future (op-ed)
Submit on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 04:12
With its budget being trimmed for 2024, NASA is making some weighty decisions… and one includes drastically trimming New Horizons funds by replacing the current science staff with a new team.
