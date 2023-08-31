Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A blue supermoon and soaring ocean temperatures created a perfect storm for Hurricane Idalia

Submit on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 19:12

The storm intensified overnight and made landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida, on the morning of Aug. 30, supporting predictions that soaring sea temperatures would boost storms and hurricanes this year.

Related posts:

  1. US spy satellite launch aborted in final seconds again
  2. Surprise meteor shower! ‘Finlay-id’ ‘shooting stars’ will appear for the first time in 2021.
  3. The Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ is 30% off and arrives before new year
  4. India’s Chandrayaan-3 rover mission reaches moon, beams photos home to Earth (video)

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at 7:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy