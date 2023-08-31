Clues to spotting life on Mars are right here on Earth
As NASA’s Perseverance rover inches along on Mars in search of hints of ancient life that may have once flourished there, scientists back home are honing their skill to identify such signs by studying fossils of Earth’s oldest lifeforms.
