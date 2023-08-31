Sun launches surprise blob of plasma at Mars, could trigger eerie Martian auroras
Submit on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 20:11
The sun has launched a surprise coronal mass ejection directly at Mars, which could spark auroras on the Red Planet and potentially erode part of Mars’ remaining atmosphere when it hits on Sept. 1.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.