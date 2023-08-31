Satellite News

Sun launches surprise blob of plasma at Mars, could trigger eerie Martian auroras

Thursday, August 31st, 2023

The sun has launched a surprise coronal mass ejection directly at Mars, which could spark auroras on the Red Planet and potentially erode part of Mars’ remaining atmosphere when it hits on Sept. 1.

