See Mercury reach its highest point in the morning sky early on Sept. 23

Submit on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 00:11

As temperatures fall, Mercury rises reaching its highest point in the morning of Saturday, Sept. 23. The tiny planet shines brightly this weekend but will still be a tricky observation for some.

