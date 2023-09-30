New York City is sinking — and it’s not just because of the flooding
Submit on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 17:11
Between 2016 and 2023, researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) used interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR), a space-based sensing technique, to 3D map the vertical land motion of the ground beneath New York. They found that during this period, the city sinks an average of 0.06 inches (1.6 millimeters) per year.
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.