New York City is sinking — and it’s not just because of the flooding

Submit on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 17:11

Between 2016 and 2023, researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) used interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR), a space-based sensing technique, to 3D map the vertical land motion of the ground beneath New York. They found that during this period, the city sinks an average of 0.06 inches (1.6 millimeters) per year.

