1st public exhibit of OSIRIS-Rex asteroid sample to open Nov. 3 at Smithsonian
Submit on Friday, October 27th, 2023 23:11
The public will get its first direct look at a fragment of the asteroid Bennu when the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History debuts its display of the NASA-returned sample on Nov. 3.
