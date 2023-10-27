Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

1st public exhibit of OSIRIS-Rex asteroid sample to open Nov. 3 at Smithsonian

Submit on Friday, October 27th, 2023 23:11

The public will get its first direct look at a fragment of the asteroid Bennu when the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History debuts its display of the NASA-returned sample on Nov. 3.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Friday, October 27th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy